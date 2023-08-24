NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Dallas Stars weren’t in on Erik Karlsson but there could be some right-handed trade options

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Internally the Dallas Stars were never seriously in the Erik Karlsson trade conversations. All talk was external.

The Stars could still use a right-handed defenseman but they may be better off not landing Karlsson or Jeff Petry. They can let things play out for now.

If the Carolina Hurricanes determine that they need to move on from Brett Pesce, he would be their best option. There are other options that could become available including Chris Tanev (Calgary Flames), Tyson Barrie (Nashville Predators), and Matt Dumba (Arizona Coyotes).

NHL Rumors: Where Could the Perfect Fit for William Nylander Be?

William Nylander on his contract situation

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman asks William Nylander where everything stands with regard to his contract situation with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “We’re all talking, you’re the source, where does everything stand?”

Nylander: “Well look, right now I’m just getting ready for the season and my agent and Brad can do whatever talking they want to do for to try and get a contract done.

Obviously, there’s no other place I want to play at, so my minds only in Toronoto. Basically, this is where I’ve spent the most time in my life, so this is home for me.

So, it would take a lot for me to want to leave Toronto. It’s the place I want to be at and that’s where my minds at for the coming year and the future. I’m not thinking about being anywhere else.

The contract stuff is not for me to figure out. That’s between Brad and my agent and both sides know where each other are at. Right now we’ll just see what happens.

NHL Rumors: William Nylander Not in a Rush, Wants to Stay But Things Got Trickier

I mean I still have one more year left, so I don’t really understand what the big rush is either to get a deal done. I mean, I got one more year left, we have a great team and we go from there.”