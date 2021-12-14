NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and the Vancouver Canucks

Teams want to see Khodobin play

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News: Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin is on waivers.

A source was saying that teams have called the Stars about Khudobin but they want to see him play in some games.

If Khudobin clears waivers and is assigned to the AHL, the acquiring team can keep him in the AHL before any NHL recall.

The Stars might have to attach an asset to get a team to take his contract.

The Canucks GM search

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on the Canucks GM search: “{Mark} Hunter could be in the middle of this cause they want to be build up their scouting, he knows young players, and also, the other thing about Mark Hunter is if they want him they could probably get him now.”

NHL Watcher: Marek had checked around and said that Hunter was not in the mix. Friedman said that he heard from a couple of people that Hunter was in the mix.

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations and interim GM Jim Rutherford said that he hopes to hire an assistant GM sometime this week. Rutherford:

“I’m waiting to see if that’s possible or not. The hockey department is light and we’ve got to get a few people in place. We’ve got the salary cap and the analytics departments covered now — co-ordinated with league to make sure that everything is right — and we’re going to strengthen that as quick as we can.”

There are going to be all the Pittsburgh Penguins connections linked to the Canucks. AGM Patrik Allvin and Trevor Daley worked in an advisory capacity for the Penguins.

Rutherford has a big master list of potential candidates.