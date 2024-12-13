NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars Could Look To Add on Offense and Defense

Dallas Stars Could Use Tyler Seguin‘s Money To Add to their Roster

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Wednesday with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron and was asked about what Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill will do with Tyler Seguin out of the lineup and whether he will use the cap money to his advantage.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, and the Vancouver Canucks

Steve Kouleas: “We have Jim Nill coming up in guest in an hour, and Jim Nill front and center on your website as it relates to the Stars and Tyler Seguin originally thought the injury was four to six weeks, and re-read it, and was four to six months, so he could be done. The only good thing is the LTIR, so this is something we’ve talked about and could be re talked about as the CBA discussions next time come around. So what are the Stars options as it relates to filling that void? Seguin (Mason) Marchment had played so well with Matt Duchene, it was such a great second line for Dallas. What are his possibilities Mr. Nill?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, it was certainly a tough blow for the team, and a tough blow for Tyler as well. He was having a good season, back on track, and another hip injury that he’s got to deal with. It will take him out for the regular season. So utilize, potentially utilize his cap space to fill some needs not only that, get lost on that second line, but also, we know this is a team that loves to add and strengthen their d corps. That could be another area as well.

NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

They’ve got, they could potentially utilize up to $9.85 million a cap space, which is Seguin hit. They’ve got over $2 million in space right now that will continue to accrue as the season moves along, because they’re not in LTIR space. They’re not pulling that up right now, but they’re going to look, they’re going to look to see if they can bring somebody for that second line offensively, and if they can get somebody on that back end.

We know that last year they brought in Chris Tanev to solidify and stabilize that d corps. They’re going to look to bring in somebody that might be a little more two way, I think, this season. But also, can you help address the offense up front? I have got to imagine.

NHL Rumors: The Dallas Stars and Jamie Benn

I’m not sure how much Jim will reveal when you guys talk to him later, but it certainly would not surprise me at all to see them make a couple different moves here later on in the season. I don’t get the sense anything’s happening now, but doesn’t mean they’re not looking collecting options and seeing what could be available to them down the road.

I think a guy on the Island in well, one of the two, either Kyle Palmieri or Brock Nelson, could be a potential target for not just Dallas but a few other teams looking to add offense. Both of these guys are playing well. The Islanders overall, not so much. So they may be targets for a few teams here looking to add upfront.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.