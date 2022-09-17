NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, Nils Lundkvist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

David Pastrnak on an extension with the Boston Bruins

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak when asked if he expects to get a contract extension done with the Bruins: “Of course. We love it here. This is our home. This is where I became a man. I’ve spent unbelievable years here with Rebecca and we are really happy. But my focus moving forward is to be ready for Game 1”

Nils Lundkvist won’t attend the New York Rangers training camp

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Spoke with the agent, Claude Lemieux, for New York Rangers defenseman Nils Lundkvist, and he won’t be reporting to the Rangers training camp next week.

A trade request has been made and they will sit tight until a trade is worked out.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: “My own two cents: While I’m sure many calls are being made, I don’t believe Chris Drury will rush into a trade. As we saw with Vitali Kravtsov, he’ll hold the asset if he doesn’t get his asking price. Trade could happen soon, but don’t be surprised if this lingers.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins remain over the salary cap ceiling

Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins are just under $800,000 over the salary cap ceiling with a projected 23-man roster.

Penguins GM Ron Hextall could be looking to move a defenseman or two as they have nine defensemen that could play in the NHL. Ty Smith is the only one on a two-way contract.

Forward Drew O’Connor is battling for a spot and he’d only cost $750,000. He is also waiver-exempt.

If both players have a good training camp, it may force Hextall to try and clear spot for them, something that may not be easy. It may force Hextall to trade someone he’d rather keep or possibly lose a role player to waivers.