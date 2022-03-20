NHL Rumors: Dermott, Canucks, Krejci, de Haan, Rangers, Canes, Braun, Kessel

Dermott had requested a trade, on to Vancouver

Update: The Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to the Vancouver Canucks for a 3rd round pick (WPG’s pick).

David Pagnotta: Have been told that Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott have requested a trade earlier in the season.

He has another year left on his contract at $1.5 million.

Elliotte Friedman: Believe that the Vancouver Canucks are one of the teams interested in Dermott.

Irfaan Gaffar: It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Maple Leafs were looking at Canucks Tyler Motte and Luke Schenn.

Krejci staying home

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that forward David Krejci is not going to be an option for them: “He’s decided to stay with his family in the Czech Republic”

de Haan talks heating up

David Pagnotta: Trade talk involving Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan. He is still expected to be in the Blackhawks line tonight.

Larry Brooks: With Mark Giordano off the board, could the New York Rangers now turn towards de Haan?

Hurricanes looking for help up front

Andy Strickland: The Carolina Hurricanes are looking for a forward before tomorrow’s deadline.

One less destination for Braun

Anthony Mingioni: Would think that the Mark Giordano trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs take him out of the market for Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Justin Braun.

Charlie O’Connor: The Flyers will hold out Braun today.

Bill Meltzer: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that there have been a lot of teams calling him about Braun.

Coyotes have options for Kessel

Andy Strickland: The Arizona Coyotes will have some trade options for forward Phil Kessel. Even with just having a baby, he’ll be open to a trade.

Nothing imminent for Clutterbuck and Greene

Kevin Kurz: The New York Islanders will be sitting forward Cal Clutterbuck and defenseman Andy Greene. Souces say that nothing is imminent.

Andy Graziano: Can see the Islanders trading Clutterbuck for some assets – won’t be anything special – and then re-signing him this offseason.