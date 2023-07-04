NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and Alex DeBrincat’s agent

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to add some more scoring help

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings signed forwards J.T. Compher, Daniel Sprong, and Christian Fischer, defensemen Justin Holl and Shayne Gostisbehere and goaltenders James Reimer and Alex Lyon.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said they filled a lot of holes but there is one that still remains – they “need to score more.”

“Collectively, I expect us to improve a little bit. Probably still not where we’d all like to be, so we’ll continue in the offseason here, what, if anything, if it be through some more free agents that are still out there, or even look at potential trades.”

NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko and John Gibson

Alex DeBrincat‘s agent tries to clear some of the air surrounding trade talks

Ian Mendes: Bruce Garrioch had reported that Alex DeBrincat’s asking price on any contract extension was the reason a trade has not be made yet. Jeff Jackson, DeBrincat’s agent said yesterday that the report was “entirely false and without merit.”

Jackson continued in the text message that agents and players don’t make the trades and that there has been some mischaracterization in some recent reports.

“As far as I have been advised, there has been no agreement of any kind on an actual trade involving Alex and I would require that before entering into an actual negotiation,” wrote Jackson. “We are waiting patiently for that to happen.”

DeBrincat does hold a no-trade clause. A sign-and-trade would help maximize the Senators return for DeBrincat. The Sens were unable to move at the draft after receiving underwhelming offers.

“We’re not going to trade him for pennies on the dollar,” Dorion said on June 28. “We feel he’s a really good asset.”

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, and the Ottawa Senators

Dorion is thinking that with start of free agency passed, teams that didn’t get the scoring forward they were looking for, could circle back to them. The next key date will be in late July or early August for the arbitration hearing.

Dorion has indicated that DeBrincat playing for the Senators next season is a possibility and that the player hasn’t asked for a trade.