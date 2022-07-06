NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, and the New York Islanders

Are the Red Wings the front-runners for Jesse Puljujarvi?

Red Wing Diehards: Jeff Marek said on NHL Network Radio that he thinks the Edmonton Oilers will be trading Jesse Puljujarvi and that the Detroit Red Wings are currently the leading candidate

Bruins still talking to David Krejci

Boston Bruins: GM Don Sweeney on David Krejci: “I’ve been in touch with David and … spent a lot of time with his family deciding what he’d like to do. The conversations have gone well. It’s just a matter of when David decides, ultimately, and if we’re gonna be the place that he chooses.”

Blue line options for the New York Islanders

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello is likely on the lookout to find a left-handed defensive partner for Noah Dobson.

Left-handed options could include:

Zdeno Chara – New York Islanders – He was Dobson’s partner last season. He’ll take the summer to decide whether he’s playing next season or not. An Isles return seems unlikely.

Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes – He has three years left at $4.6 million per and if you’re looking to compete, he’d be an excellent acquisition.

Samuel Girard – Colorado Avalanche – The Avs may need to move him to keep some other players, and they already won without him in the lineup. The Avs can’t take on much salary. A $5 million cap hit through 2026-27.

Ivan Provorov – Philadelphia Flyers – Would be selling low if they are finally willing to move on from the 25-year-old. Will Provorov be able to handle coach John Tortorella? The Flyers may not want to trade him to a division rival. Has three years left at $6.75 million.

Brenden Dillon – Winnipeg Jets – The Jets could be willing to move the 31-year-old defenseman. The Islanders could use his defensive play, plenalty killing and physicality. Two years left at $3.9 million.

Mike Reilly – Boston Bruins – Two more years at $3 million and the Bruins may be looking to clear some cap space.

Nicolas Hague – Vegas Golden Knights – The Golden Knights will have a challenge trying to fit in the RFAs next contract. Could there be an offer sheet?

Carson Soucy – Seattle Kraken – One year left at $2.75 million, is 6 foot 5, and had 21 points in 60 games.

Marcus Pettersson – Pittsburgh Penguins – A divisional trade is unlikely. Josh Bailey for Pettersson? Three years at $4 million.

Right-handed options could include Tony DeAngelo, Jeff Petry or Tyson Barrie.