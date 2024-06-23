NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Linus Ullmark, and Juuse Saros

Red Wings GM doesn’t know if he’ll be able to re-sign any of his free agents

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: Patrick Kane and Shayne Gostisbehere top the list of pending UFAs for the Detroit Red Wings and GM Steve Yzerman is trying to re-sign them but doesn’t know if he can.

“We won’t be able to sign all of our free agents,” Yzerman said Friday. “I can’t even guarantee we will be able to sign any of them, but we have interest in signing them and ultimately it’s going to come down to terms and dollars.”

David Perron is another UFA for the Wings. Yzerman also has to re-sign RFAs Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and that could cost them $16-17 million total.

“Lucas and Moritz Seider, their contracts are going to go up significantly and that is going to take up a major portion of our cap,” Yzerman said. “I have to plan for that.”

The Bruins and Senators continue to talk Linus Ullmark. The Predators may not like the idea of eight years and $8 million for Juuse Saros

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: A source said that the New Jersey Devils were also having trade talks with the Boston Bruins about goaltender Linus Ullmark. The Bruins were asking a lot and Flames deciding they’d retain salary swung the Devils towards Jacob Markstrom.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney has been talking to other teams about Ullmark, who has a 14-team no-trade clause. It’s believed he’ll be traded in the next two weeks.

Ullmark has the Toronto Maple Leafs on his no-trade list. The Ottawa Senators are also on his list but two sources have said he’d consider the Sens. The Bruins and Senators continue to talk but the Bruins are not interested in Joonas Korpisalo and his four years at $4 million per.

Juuse Saros will be looking for at least $8 million on an extension. The Nashville Predators don’t really like that number on a long-term deal. They’ll need to make a decision there.

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild) and John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks) could also be moved.