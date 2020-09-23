NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Vancouver Canucks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Red Wings and Mantha talking contract

David Pagnotta: The Detroit Red Wings and pending restricted free agent Anthony Mantha have been having ongoing contract talks. It doesn’t sound like a contract in imminent.

No new developments between the Canucks and Toffoli

Satiar Shah: It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Vancouver Canucks signed Tyler Toffoli as early as this week. Not saying that there are any new developments or that a deal is imminent.

Six free agent targets for the Penguins

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: The Pittsburgh Penguins are about $6 million below the salary cap ceiling but GM Jim Rutherford is still interested in free agency.

Their projected cap number is going to get even lower as they need to re-sign Tristan Jarry, which would leave at less than $3 million. Dominik Simon is also a pending RFA.

There is also some belief that they won’t be a cap team next year. Rutherford will need to move some salary out to be able to dip into free agency. Some potential free agent targets.

Chris Tanev – A right-handed defenseman is something the Penguins would like to add. Would Tanev take less to play with his brother? He likely won’t want to take a discount from the $4.45 million he’s been making.

Kevin Shattenkirk – Hard to gauge would his value would be. Not a need but would be a nice luxury to have. A long-term deal wouldn’t make sense.

Jesper Fast – Would be a good two-way forward for their bottom-six.

Craig Smith – Would be a good fit for the Penguins. If Kasperi Kapanen doesn’t end up fitting into their top-six, Smith could slide in. Penguins would need to move out salary to bring him in.

Ron Hainsey – If the Penguins move out a defenseman or two, they might be interested in bringing in a veteran that could play either side.

Justin Braun – A 33-year old right-handed defenseman that they’d need to get on a cheap deal.