NHL Rumors: Devils Eyeing Fiala? Are the Canucks Thinking Offer Sheet?

Are the Devils eyeing Wild’s Kevin Fiala?

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts segment when asked if he can connect the dots between Minnesota Wild pending RFA forward Kevin Fiala and the New Jersey Devils.

**NHLRumors.com transcription

“Okay, let’s see if we can do this. Tom Fitzgerald, general manager of the New Jersey Devils, is talking to the assembled media and discussing that he might be amendable to moving their first-round draft pick for a “impact player.”

David, that is where we connect some dots here. I’m told the New Jersey Devils really do like Kevin Fiala and why not. He had a great season with 85 points. I’m sure they can probably see him playing with fellow countryman Nico Hischier as well. The Minnesota Wild are going through a cap crunch next season with the buyouts for Zach Parise and Ryan Suter as well.

He may also, by the way, be the target of an offer sheet.”

Could the Canucks be thinking offer sheet?

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts segment on the Vancouver Canucks.

**NHLRumors.com transcription

“And speaking of offer sheet, something pretty sneaky here but creative and smart by the Vancouver Canucks.

Now, we know that Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin have a lot of heavy lifting to do this offseason. But if you go back to trade deadline, they moved Travis Hamonic to the Ottawa Senators, going back the other way, a third-round pick. But a particular note here, it’s Vancouver’s own third-round pick. That pick was originally put out there in the Nate Schmidt deal.

Why is that important?

Here’s why it’s important. When you are going to offer sheet a player, this year it was between $4.1 million and $6.1 million, you have to have a first and a third. The caveat being, it has to be your first and your third.

Now the Vancouver Canucks, even though that money is going to change a little bit, Vancouver has their own first and has their own third.

I’m not sure if they are going to play the offer sheet game this offseason, but they are certainly getting as many weapons together as possible. Nice business.”