NHL Rumors: DiPietro, Penguins, Canadiens, Oilers, Kraken and Sharks

Michael DiPietro’s agent looking for a trade

Rick Dhaliwal: Darren Ferris, the agent for Vancouver Canucks goaltender Michael DiPietro has permission to talk to other teams to see if he can help facilitate a trade.

Salary cap has been the issue for the Penguins

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall said that salary cap has been their biggest issue: “and it’s s a little closer to being compliant now, so certainly feel a little bit better about it than I did the other day.”

Hextall added they like the nine defensemen they have and may not make another move.

Canadiens could move out more salary and look at what right-handed Dmen are available

David Pagnotta: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that he will look at right-handed defensemen, and could be open to moving out more salary.

Oilers should look to make another signing or two

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Believe the Edmonton Oilers could look at another signing or two. They signed Mattias Janmark but maybe someone like Evan Rodrigues or Sonny Milano.

A veteran NHL-AHL defenseman could be another target for the Oilers.

Maybe the Kraken should keep their salary cap space

James O’Brien of NBC Sports: Given some of the contracts they already had on the Seattle Kraken’s roster, maybe they didn’t want to take on the contracts with an asset attached for the likes of James van Riemsdyk, Jakub Voracek/Gustav Nyquist or Milan Lucic.

The Kraken do have some salary cap space but it may be better for them to not fully use it.

Meier may not want to re-sign and the Sharks may not be able to move their big contracts

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: The San Jose Sharks didn’t have to trade Brent Burns, but Burns made the decision it was time to move on. The return wasn’t great but given his three-year trade list and having three years left at $8 million per (the Sharks retained $2.72 million) the Sharks were somewhat limited.

The Sharks still have five players making over $7 million a season. Three, have full no-movement clauses – Erik Karlsson, Tomas Hertl and Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Logan Couture has a three-team trade list.

Timo Meier has a year left on his contract and may not be interested in re-signing.