NHL Rumors: Do the Bruins and Blue Jackets have the framework for a Vladislav Gavrikov deal in place?

David Pagnotta: A source said (a couple days ago) that the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins have the framework for a Vladislav Gavrikov trade in place. It could involve a first- and third-round pick. The Bruins need to move out some cap space, and they’ve been shopping forward Craig Smith.

David Pagnotta: The Blue Jackets won’t be sitting around forever waiting for the Bruins. If the Blue Jackets get a competitive or better offer from someone else, they could go that route.

It’s up to the Bruins to find the room to add Gavrikov’s salary.

98.5 The Sports Hub: Ty Anderson on the idea of the Bruins moving out Craig Smith and the idea of adding Gavrikov.

“Yeah. I think, personally, I think a first-round pick or a first-round pick plus is a little too high for me. You know when I highlighted Vladislav Gavrikov when we spoke I want to say about a month ago, I want to say I was into it because I didn’t think it would cost you a first-round pick.

And he was almost like the consolation prize for you not getting a Jakob Chychrun or, you know, not getting a Ryan O’Reilly or Jonathan Toews, who is off the market now because of his illness.

You know, I looked at that and said, ‘Okay, well, that’s kind of like your backup plan is going to cost you a third and a high-end prospect and maybe more. A first and a third for a guy who I don’t know if he’s substantially better than Matt Grzelcyk or Derek Forbort? He’s not better than Hampus Lindholm. We know that, but it seems like a steep price to pay for what I would think is more depth than, say, transformative piece of your defensive core.”

Anderson adds that trading their first-round pick for the right piece makes sense. There are some who think the Blue Jackets could take the Bruins picks and flip in a deal for Jakob Chychrun.