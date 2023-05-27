NHL Rumors: Do the Calgary Flames extend Elias Lindholm? What if they can’t?

Elias Lindholm is one of seven Flames entering the final year of their contracts

TSN: After naming a new head coach, next on the priority list for new Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy is how handle their free agent class of 2024. They’ll have seven players entering the final year of their contracts, and none bigger than Elias Lindholm according to Chris Johnston.

“That’s why Conroy said at his press conference that one of the first calls will be going to Lindholm in this process. Look at the history here, when Lindholm met reporters at the end of the season, I’d say it was lukewarm, perhaps, about his feelings about Calgary. I think that some things have come around.

Obviously, there’s been change within the organization, and he’s, obviously, excited to hear what they have to say. Lindholm by the way is due to make a little under $5 million next season. And will be looking for a big raise on that number. We’ll see if Calgary can get it done sooner than later.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Calgary Flames Elias Lindholm is entering the final year of his deal and he shares the same agent as Bo Horvat who signed an eight-year deal with an $8.5 million cap hit.

A comparison. As noted by Elliotte Friedman, Bo Horvat is beginning an 8-year, $8.5 million AAV deal in 2023-24. Elias Lindholm is entering the final year of his current deal. pic.twitter.com/yhIfyQ3sgF — Ryan Pike (@RyanNPike) May 24, 2023

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: (mailbag) What if Elias Lindholm isn’t interested in signing a contract extension? Who could consider moving their first-round pick for Lindholm?

It would be a surprise if the Flames could net a pick in the top 10 for the 28-year-old Lindholm. Teams in that range likely would prefer younger players over someone Lindholms age. It’s possible some might be okay with Lindholm if an extension is in place.

Lower down the list, would there be fit with the Pittsburgh Penguins at No. 14. The St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators have multiple picks and might consider moving a lower one. Contending teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Minnesota Wild have late first-round picks.

Aaron Portzline adds the Columbus Blue Jackets wouldn’t trade the No. 3 pick straight up for Lindholm but if there was a contract extension place and with a 2023 second-round pick, it might be something the Blue Jackets would consider.

With the Flames wanting to still contend, trading for futures seems unlikely.