NHL Rumors: Does Mark Scheifele Really Want to Stay in Winnipeg or Is He Just Saying That

NHL Network: The panel talks about Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele after he comments on being open to remaining in Winnipeg beyond this season.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jamison Coyle: “Now over the summer there were whispers that Mark Scheifele might be on his way out to a new destination. But here’s Scheifele talking his future, staying put in Winnipeg.

Mark Scheifele (video clip): “Honestly, it’s not on my mind. It’s not really, not really. I have one year left on my deal and I’m here to focus on this team and helping this team succeed and that’s really my main focus.

…

Yeah for sure. I told them I’m open to staying. Yeah, I’m definitely open to staying here. I’ve been a Winnipeg Jet, this is my 13th camp. So, it’s been a long time. Enjoyed every day of it. I’m definitely open to staying.”

NHL Rumors: Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Dahlin, and Owen Power

Coyle: “It’s kind of a 180 here because there a lot of, not just rumors, but rumblings that Mark Scheifele could be on the move, will be on the move. We’ll be on the way out with Connor Hellebuyck. Doesn’t sound like the case anymore.

How important is Mark Scheifele to the success and future of the Winnipeg Jets.

Stu Grimson: “Oh, I mean I think he’s, I think he’s essential. The case for Mark Scheifele is as follows: He is a lock on 60, mid-60s and 70-plus points per year.

This is a guy, a long history with this organization. Can really drive the tempo. Is a great fit, just in terms of the way the game is played on the ice. Knows the system exceptionally well.

And two Rupper, this is a team that does not have an easy time of it, courting free agents to the mix. You’re not just going to turn from Mark Scheiefele, walk out into the market and all of a sudden you’re going to pluck a 70-point player off the free agent market and plug him into your roster.

The only qualification, the only caveat as to all that, going back a year plus in time, was there a problem in this room? Was Scheifele connected to that? If so and he hasn’t gotten over it, maybe it’s time to part company. I don’t hear that.

And maybe there is something for us to read into this, in so far as, he has survived any, you know, transaction, any transfer out of that organization to this point.

Michael Rupp: “I’m a big Mark Scheifele fan. I’ve been for a long time. I love what he can bring. He’s a unique player. There’s no chance he’s re-signing in Winnipeg.

I think, what are you supposed to say?”

Coyle: “I know, what is he going to say?”

Rupp: “What are you supposed to say as a player? He’s saying what you are supposed to say.

And the reason why I say it, nothing against Winnipeg. Nothing about against the Winnipeg Jets. Just where they’re at and where they’re going right now, is probably what I would think when you’re a player of Mark Scheifele’s caliber and what he’s done. He’s been there for a long time. He’s one year away from UFA. You’re going to exercise that.”

NHL Rumors: Is Patrick Kane A Fit in Toronto or Buffalo?

Coyle: “Connor’s going to be the same thing, right?”

Rupp: “That’s the other point. So you’re going to stay with a team that you pretty much know is going to be losing their franchise goalie as well. Like. He’s doing the right thing. I respect it.

Grimson: “Very possible. Yep.”

Rupp: “He might have to spend some time in Winnipeg this season. He’s going, he’s in camp here with them. He’s doing the right thing. I don’t think he’s very open to it. I think he’s trying to, you know, maneuver through this process right now.He’ll be on another team I do believe.

Coyle: “I like your openness right there. So we’ll see how Winnipeg does this season and keep your eye on trade deadline coming up cause he’d be certainly a piece.

Rupp: “Boston. Boston would be a good fit.”