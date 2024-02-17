NHL Rumors: Does Vladimir Tarasenko Make Sense for the Winnipeg Jets?

Should the Winnipeg Jets Add Another Piece at the Trade Deadline

TSN Hockey Analyst Martin Biron was on SportsCenter with Jay Onrait, and when asked if the Winnipeg Jets should add another piece to help their forward depth, Biron thought Vladimir Tarasenko would be a good fit for the Jets.

Jay Onrait: “So we know that Kevin Cheveldayoff added Sean Monahan, center. He’s contributed offensively for Montreal throughout the season and just got to Winnipeg, so it’s tough to judge how he’ll fit in there just yet, Marty, but would you like to see Chevy add another forward to provide more offense to this team?”

Martin Biron: “Well, up until a couple of weeks ago, I would have said no; I think they’re fine. Make one addition, and that’s good. But now with the way that they’ve made the last 11 games, I’m saying okay, maybe you add another piece. Now, I don’t think that you should go out there and get the top of the trade bait list.

But I look at a player like Vladimir Tarasenko, and I’m thinking, okay, that would be a perfect fit for me. Number one, Tarasenko got 14 goals this year in Ottawa and got two power-play goals right, but he could play on the powerplay more. He is not on the top unit in Ottawa, and 14 goals would be four on the Winnipeg Jets right now. So I think he could add that offense to the top six and then you can move things around, maybe you play Tarasenko with Monahan and Perfetti.

And then that moves Vilardi with Namestnikov and Iafallo, and obviously, you keep the Lowry line together, but then you can interchange pieces in the way that you want your top six to be. Right now, you have your top six that’s locked in. I think everybody’s a little bit too comfortable that way.

So bring in a guy like Tarasenko. You don’t have to spend too much on him. And he’ll fit right in and be able to move some pieces and give you that added depth and maybe the help on the power-play as well.

So yeah, two weeks ago, I’d say no, they’re done. Maybe one piece and that’s it. They did get Monahan, but now I feel you probably have to add another forward to help.”