NHL Rumors: Don’t expect anything big coming out of the holiday roster freeze

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked if the trade floodgates will open with the holiday roster freeze opening up.

** NHLRumor.com transcription

Host: “The NHL roster freeze ends night at midnight.”

Dreger: “Yeah.”

Host: “Would you expect any activity perhaps the floodgates can open on, on some type of transactions are getting it’ll be pretty quiet coming out of that.”

NHL Rumors: Expect More Attention Around Jake Allen in Early January 2024

Dreger: “Well, activity maybe, floodgates, no. Quiet possibly. So I’ve answered all of it in five seconds or less. I mean, there’s nothing on the front burner as Cliff Fletcher used to say, that has our radar up. And realities when you look around the National Hockey League guys, like look, the parody that exists. We talked about this all the time.

But you know, when you’re looking at a selling team as an, as an example, we on Insider Trading spent a lot of time talking about Calgary Flames. Yet here they’re the Calgary Flames are and they’re sitting in a position where well, how do you sell off all those pending you face and you haven’t hit the 40-game mark?

And maybe the same applies to the Philadelphia Flyers. Like I’ve talked a lot about Sean Walker, and Nick Seelers and (Rasmus) Ristolainen as potential trade options. Well, the Philadelphia Flyers are in the thick of it.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Ottawa Senators

So I think you know, we’re still at a place where you’re gonna see some knee-jerk. You’re gonna see some desperation moves, but I don’t think we’re gonna see anything that is really, really big. More of the well, I’ll trade you this and I’ll give you that, just kind of moving the deck chairs a little bit. But I’ve been wrong before. I just feel like it’s still too early even though I know that’s a bit of a copout.”