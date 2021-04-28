NHL Rumors: Draft Lottery, Playoffs, Devils, Hurricanes, Canucks, Coyotes and Sabres

Quick hits on the Draft Lottery, Playoffs, Devils, Hurricanes, Canucks and Coyotes

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Sounding like the NHL draft lottery will be on July 2nd.

Some governors left the Board of Governors thinking that if a team had a COVID outbreak during the playoffs that they would have to forfeit the series.

Sounds like the New Jersey Devils and GM Tom Fitzgerald are working on a contract extension.

The Carolina Hurricanes are working on a contract extension with head coach Rob Brind’Amour. Believe it will get done but it has been it’s been a challenge. Some teams are wanting to reign in coaching and front-office salaries.

Expect talks between the Vancouver Canucks and Travis Green to get serious soon.

Dmitrij Jaskin‘s could be looking to return to the NHL next season after two years in the KHL. The Arizona Coyotes could be the front-runners on a two-year deal.

Sabres expansion options for the Kraken

John Vogl of The Athletic: The initial thought last was that the Buffalo Sabres won’t have a solid list of options for the Seattle Kraken. Depth players like Colin Miller, Cody Eakin and Zemgus Girgensons are potential options for the Kraken. Deadline trades and the emergence of some players may alter the Sabres plans now.

Seven forward the Sabres could protect – Jeff Skinner, Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, Victor Olofsson, Casey Mittelstadt, Anders Bjork. The last spot could come down to Tage Thompson and Rasmus Asplund.

Unprotected forward group – Asplund, Girgensons, Eakin, Kyle Okposo and Andrew Oglevie.

Protected defensemen Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju and Will Borgan (for this exercise). The 24-year old Borgan is an RFA due an $874,125 qualifying offer.

Rasmus Ristolainen has one year left on his deal at $5.4 million and will become a UFA after his deal is up. He’ll unlikely be interested in signing back on after all the losing in Buffalo since he arrived.

Kraken could be down to either Asplund or Ristolainen, unless GM Kevyn Adams could turn either and/or both of them into a goaltender.