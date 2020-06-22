NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Boston Bruins

Potential third-line center option for the Oilers next season

Jonathan Willis of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers could use a third-line center next season. The Oilers could look at the trade route, which isn’t always the easiest as options can be limited.

One potential free agent option for the Oilers is Arizona Coyotes Carl Soderberg. The 34-year old center will be looking much less than his current $4.75 million. He had 35 points this season, after 49 the year before.

Soderberg saw some time in the Coyotes second power-play unit, and on the penalty kill.

Jack Eichel to the Bruins? Seems unlikely

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports: This might be the best time for the Boston Bruins to take a run at Chelmsford native Jack Eichel. All Eichel has known in Buffalo is losing and he’s already voiced his frustration. Is he looking for a change of scenery?

The Bruins would obviously need to make ‘seismic moves’ to land Eichel. Any deal would likely start with prospect John Beecher, Jake DeBrusk and a package of draft picks. They might have to include one of Charlie McAvoy or Brandon Carlo.

To fit in the salary, the Bruins would need to move out David Krejci and his $7.5 million to fit in Eichel’s $10 million. admits that Eichel to Boston isn’t likely to happen.

Bruins won’t have a lot of cap space for DeBrusk and Krug

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports: There haven’t been many free agents re-signing since the season was put on hold. The potential of the flat cap will make some signings tricky.

The Boston Bruins cleared out some cap space at the trade deadline by moving David Backes, but fitting in pending UFA defenseman Torey Krug isn’t going to be easy. Krug has said he’d like to remain with the Bruins but there has been little mention of a hometown discount.

Next season the Bruins have about $18.5 million in cap space for six players.

Zdeno Chara is a UFA but should be back. Joakim Nordstrom and Kevan Miller may not be back.

RFAs include Matt Grzelcyk, Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk. Grzelcyk could come in around $2.5 million, Chara on a $2 million bonus-laden contract, and Bjork around $1.5 million.

Re-signing both Krug and DeBrusk could cost them $11 to $12 million. Krug could be in the $8 million per season range.