NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres

The Oilers are looking for some gritty depth up front

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers after their win yesterday.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Evan Bouchard with two goals, and Dylan Holloway with his first NHL goal to tie the game before Leon Draisaitl won it. Makes that flight home a lot easier.

But one thing I think the Oilers are looking at, is just some depth forwards who are edgy or can grind a little be. I think there’s a feeling since Evander Kane went out, that they’re a lot easier to play against.

I do think the Oilers are looking to see, They’re tight against the cap. Can they find a budget player or two that can make a difference in some of their forward depth?

Could the Buffalo Sabres be interested in Jakob Chychrun?

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun and a dark horse team to keep an eye on.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“He’s back and he’s healthy. He’s playing again. Looked good night against the Detroit Red Wings. So we’re going to fire up the trade talk here and you’ll likely candidates. We’ll hear plenty about the Islanders and we’ll hear about the Kings. We’ll hear about the Columbus Blue Jackets.

And we’re starting to wonder as well about maybe a dark horse candidate in the Buffalo Sabres. Now, Kevyn Adams the general manager has always maintained ‘we’re sticking with youth and that’s the way we’re going.’

But there is a feeling out there that, they run those big three young defensemen really hard, Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power and Rasmus Dahlin, who is having a fantastic campaign.

This is a team that doesn’t need any more prospects. They’ve identified their core. They’ve looked them up long-term. They need to start to put together their team. Jakob Chychrun has this season and the next two seasons at $4.6 , and Ron and Elliotte, we’re starting to wonder.