NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Edmonton Oilers are looking for a forward with bite

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Mark On, Mask Off – on the Edmonton Oilers.

Marek: “… and you reported what they are looking for on Saturday.”

Friedman: “I think Edmonton is looking for a forward who’s got some edge to them. There’s definitely a feeling that their depth has been struggling. That they’re a little easier to play against since Evander Kane was injured.

And I think they’re looking for someone like that. They don’t have a lot of cap room at all. So it’s a low salaary. It’s probably in the million range, around there.

But there’s a few players around the league who kind of fit that. Guys who play with a bit of an edge. Guys who play with a bit of a bite. I think they’re looking to see if there’s anything they can do there.

They’re out there. They’re looking at those names.

The Philadelphia Flyers would like to add Artem Anisimov but they have no room

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Mark On, Mask Off – on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Friedman: “I’m also curious to see about Philadelphia here.”

Marek: “Another 10 game losing streak Elliotte. It’s not good.”

Friedman: “Ya, 10 game losing streak. I’ve heard rumors that they have Artem Anisimov. He was supposed to join them in training camp this year. He got hurt. He’s now in the American Hockey League. I’ve heard rumors that they want to sign him but they can’t, they’re maxed out.

Marek: “50 contracts.”

Friedman: “50 contracts. So, I wonder if they try to do something just to get Anisimov in their lineup.

I know the Philly fans are upset. It’s been a lot of losing. To me, the best for them is to get a high pick. I know people don’t like to hear that. I know John Tortorella can’t stand to lose. As he says a young and dumb league, but the best thing for Philly is a high pick. It’s just a really hard sell, and I understand it for those fans.”