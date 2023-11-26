NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Dave Gagner won’t be interested in the Edmonton Oilers GM position

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Edmonton Oilers GM position and that agent Dave Gagner, despite the speculation, wouldn’t be interested if the position opened up.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Elsewhere, Ken Holland, is general manager of course of the Edmonton Oilers, he’s in the final year of his contract. There had been some reports this week that if and when the others decided to make a change or look for a successor, it could be player agent Dave Gagner.

Now there’s a lot of circumstantial evidence. I understand why people might think that Gagner worked in the same agency as Jeff Jackson, who’s the Oilers new president of hockey operations. But Gagner this week said that’s not the case. He’s not interested in the job and wouldn’t pursue it if it was open. So I think you can remove his name from that kind of speculation.

Jack Campbell wants to bring in Manny Legace

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell wanting to bring in Manny Legace to work with him.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Also with Edmonton the Oilers granted Jack Campbell permission this week to bring Manny Legace with him for a few days to the American Hockey League. Legace, the former goaltender coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, worked with Campbell last summer.

Campbell enjoyed the bond in the relationship and wanted to work with Legace while he’s working his way back to the NHL. With all the rumors about trades the Oilers could make, I still do believe it’s their first choice to have Campbell rejoin the team and improve his play.

A John Klingberg timeline could come this week

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Toronto Maple Leafs placing defenseman John Klingberg on the LTIR

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“And finally, on Thursday of this week, the Toronto Maple Leafs put John Klingberg on long-term injured reserve, but there was no certainty on the timeline. We know he’s got to be out for 10 games and 24 days, but the question was whether or not he’d be able to return this year.

I think we’re gonna have a better idea next week. Klingberg is evaluating his options whether they would be rehab or surgery, but I think sometime next week, we’re going to have a clearer picture of what his timeline will be.