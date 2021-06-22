NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Detroit Red Wings, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Larsson and Oilers to talk this week

David Pagnotta: There hasn’t been much recent progress on a contract extension between the Edmonton Oilers and defenseman Adam Larsson.

Have been told that the Oilers and Larsson’s camp will resume that contract talks this week.

Some Red Wings free agents will be re-signed, some will be let go

Ansar Khan of MLive: The Detroit Red Wings won’t be re-signing Valtteri Filppula. It’s not known if they’ll be sending a contract offer to Darren Helm.

It seems likely that the Red Wings will re-sign Luke Glendening.

They’ll likely sign RFA forward Adam Erne to a multi-year deal.

It’s possible that the Red Wings use Givani Smith to replace Helm as he’s no longer waiver exempt.

Will the Blackhawks look at Jones and Hamilton? Will they bring Zadorov back?

Mark Lazerus and Scott Powers of The Athletic: The Chicago Blackhawks could use a top defenseman, and according to sources they will take a look at Columbus Blue Jackets Seth Jones and Carolina Hurricanes Dougie Hamilton.

“We like them both,” a source said. “Hamilton is more of an offensive defenseman. Jones is probably more of a two-way defenseman.”

They are going to give a big chunk of their future to get one though.

A league source said the Blue Jackets will be looking for a first- and second-round pick, as well as a high-end prospect.

Another source said that the Blackhawks would need to include Kirby Dach in a Jones trade. The source believed that including Dach would be worth it.

Will the Blackhawks re-sign defenseman Nikita Zadorov? Riley Stillman was extended and plays a similar role to Zadorov. Will the Seattle Kraken select Calvin de Haan? If the Blackhawks were to add someone like Jones, they’d need to clear some roster spots on their blueline.

A source is saying that Zadorov is looking for a five-year deal around a $5.85 million AAV. Zadorov is arbitration-eligible.

The Blackhawks aren’t in a rush to sign any of their restricted free agents. They haven’t ruled out re-signing Vinnie Hinostroza and Max Shalunov.