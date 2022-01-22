NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers Goaltending Options, Evander Kane, and Top 30 Trade Candidates

Six goaltending options for the Edmonton Oilers
Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Potential goaltender targets for the Edmonton Oilers.
Marc-Andre Fleury – Would be the most costly to acquire if he’s made available. Maybe a better fit with the Colorado Avalanche or Pittsburgh Penguins. Paying a first-round pick for the Oilers might be costly.
Braden Holtby or Anton Khudobin – The Stars are battling the Oilers for a playoff position and may not want to trade them a goaltender. Khudobin is under contract next year at $2.2 million, which may not interest the Oilers.
Chris Driedger – Has struggled in net and with injuries this season in Seattle but has played better of late. Would the Kraken take an extra asset to take on Mikko Koskinen’s contract for this season?
Joonas Korpisalo – The pending UFA isn’t having a great season and may not be an upgrade in net for the Oilers.
Semyon Varlamov – Ilya Sorokin has taken the No. 1 spot with the New York Islanders. Varlamov has another year left at $5 million and the Islanders may want to move some salary since they are tight to the cap. He has a 16-team no-trade clause and the cost to acquire wouldn’t be cheap.
Kane’s status could be updated this weekend
Irfaan Gaffar: It’s sounding like by the end of this weekend we could hear something regarding the Evander Kane investigation.
If things go well for him, it’s possible that he could be signed (Edmonton) and play in Vancouver on Tuesday.
Top 30 NHL trade candidates
Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: The top 30 players that could get traded before the NHL trade deadline.
1 Jakob Chychrun – defense
2. Tomas Hertl – center
3. John Klingberg – defense
4. Mark Giordano – defense
5. Ben Chiarot – defense
6. Phil Kessel – right wing
7. Jake DeBrusk – left wing
8. Marc-Andre Fleury – goaltender
9. Dominik Kubalik – left wing
10. Calle Jarnkrok – center
11. Andreas Johnsson – left wing
12. Kailer Yamamoto – right wing
13. Rasmus Ristolainen – defense
14. Max Domi – center
15. Nick Leddy – defense
16. Joonas Korpisalo – goaltender
17. Semyon Varlamov – goaltender
18. Calvin de Haan – defense
19. Reilly Smith – right wing
20. Vladislav Namestnikov – center
21. Tyler Toffoli – right wing
22. Colin Miller – defense
23. Chris Tierney – center
24. Gabriel Vilardi – center
25. Mason Appleton – center
26. Claude Giroux – center
27. Jonathan Quick – goaltender
28. Vladimir Tarasenko – right wing
29. Jason Zucker – left wing
30. Victor Rask – center