NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, and the Detroit Red Wings

Duncan Keith is likely not retiring and the Oilers should keep Tyson Barrie

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Those who are in the know but Edmonton Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith are slim, in the 15-30 percent range. His agent was on Bob Stauffer’s radio show and basically said as much. He was a good fit in Edmonton and he’d have a chance to win next year,

Some think the Oilers should trade defenseman Tyson Barrie and his $4.5 million cap hit. believes he’s worth keeping.

The Canadiens will be linked to Pierre-Luc Dubois

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman reported that Pierre-Luc Dubois has told the Winnipeg Jets that he plans on testing free agency in 2024. He’ll be linked to the Montreal Canadiens if the Jets look to trade him.

If the Canadiens don’t draft centers Shane Wright or Logan Cooley, then trading for Dubois could be an option.

Defense and goaltending could be greater areas of need for the Canadiens going forward.

They could end up with a top-three pick again next year and get another top forward. Trading for Dubois now would likely take them out of being one of the bottom teams next season.

A trade with the Jets could cost them a package like prospect Kaiden Guhle, a first-round pick (Calgary), Christian Dvorak and maybe more. They would also then need to sign Dubois to a big contract.

Max Bultman of The Athletic: Several of the big named free agent coaches have been hired already. Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings remain patient in filling their vacancy.

Not much has been leaked as to who Yzerman is considering. Options could include Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coaches Derek Lalonde and Jeff Halpren, Syracuse Crunch head coach Benoit Groulx, Chicago Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky, and Barry Trotz.