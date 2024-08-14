NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers Options, and Could the Montreal Canadiens Help Them Out?

Options for the Edmonton Oilers

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: So the St. Louis Blues offer sheeted Philip Broberg at $4,580,917 and Dylan Holloway at $2,290,457, both for two years. That is more than market value and the Edmonton Oilers could let one or both walk.

Let them both walk – Neither player is one that will difference maker in winning or losing a Stanley Cup. The compensation of a second and third-round pick for the former first-rounders isn’t great. The Oilers need Holloway’s speed and he’s likely to stay.

Keep Holloway, let Broberg go – The Oilers could use the second-round pick they got for Broberg at the trade deadline for a defenseman for their playoff run. Fitting Holloway’s contract in won’t be hard, especially if Evander Kane is LTIR’d. Can then go to the right-handed UFA market for a defenseman like Tyson Barrie, Justin Schultz or Kevin Shattenkirk.

Keep Broberg, let Holloway go – Long-term losing Broberg could hurt more. The money is tight though. Cody Ceci has a year left on his deal and they’d likely have to attach a draft pick/asset to move the $3.25 million.

Could the Montreal Canadiens be willing to help out the Oilers for a price?

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: The Edmonton Oilers are in a bit of cap crunch as they deal with the offers sheets. Could the Montreal Canadiens step in to ‘help out.’

The Canadiens could have interest in Cody Ceci and his $3.25 million with an asset attached. With little leverage, it would be interesting as to what would have to thrown in to take the contract. The starting point could be a first-round pick – a 2026 as the Oilers don’t have a 2025 first.

The Canadiens could then look to flip Ceci at the deadline for another asset. The Canadiens only have one salary retention slot left.

Don’t see a match with the Canadiens, Evander Kane (LTIR candidate to start the season) and his two years at $5.75 million.

Bottom-six forwards Corey Perry, Connor Brown, and Derek Ryan wouldn’t give the Oilers much salary cap relief. Newly signed Jeff Skinner and Adam Henrique don’t make sense for the Oilers to move.