NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the New Jersey Devils

Athanasiou likely won’t be qualified

Hailey Salvian: An agent told The Athletic’s Craig Custance that “Edmonton is probably not going to QO (Andreas) Athanasiou.”

Could the Ottawa Senators have an interest if he hits the free agent market.

Lightning should be talking to the Red Wings

Jim Matheson: Would have to think that Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien Brisebois will be talking to his old boss Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman as the Lightning look to shed some salary.

Forwards Alex Killorn and Tyler Johnson could be available, and they would need to be okay with going to Detroit.

No quick fixes for the Devils despite their assets and cap space

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said not to expect a quick fix even though they the assets.

“I’m going to be true to myself and true to this plan that we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. We’re going to do this the right way and we’re going to chip away and we’re going to find the right support for our young future stars to help them grow, because they’re still so young and they’re ready to go.”

The Devils have nine picks in the draft, with three being in the first-round.

The Devils have some salary cap space to work with and some holes to fill.