NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – The need for salary cap space and some priorities

The Edmonton Oilers will need to find ways to create cap space

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers don’t have much salary cap space to work with next season at the moment, and with just a modest increase, they’ll be looking for ways to gain more space.

Like this past season, play the youngsters on cheaper deals – Vincent Desharnais, Markus Niemelainen, Raphael Lavoie, and Noah Philp.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the New York Rangers

Sign RFAs Evan Bouchard ($4 million?), Ryan McLeod and Klim Kostin to bridge deals. Can they sign all three for under $7 million?

Look to trade two of Kailer Yamamoto, Warren Foegele, Cody Ceci, and Brett Kulak. If Yamamoto and Foegele are moved, it might leave some money to re-sign UFAs Derek Ryan and Mattias Janmark.

Would they be able to fit in someone like Jesper Fast in free agency? They need to spend wisely and free agency and a weak pool could help drive up the price for some UFAs like J.T. Compher, Alex Killorn, Ivan Barbashev, and Garnet Hathaway.

Some things Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland should be looking at over the next month

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers are going to have their salary cap issues as the offseason gets underway. Some things that GM Ken Holland needs to consider over the next few weeks are …

The Oilers top priority is a new contract for defenseman Evan Bouchard. Given their cap situation, they might have to do a bridge deal a lower cap hit now and a bigger one later on. He’s scheduled to be a UFA in 2027.

The Oilers should check in again on San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson. With four years left at $11.5 million, the Oilers would need the Sharks to retain money and possibly get another team involved. Flipping a contract or two would also be necessary.

The 24-year-old Kailer Yamamoto has another year left at $3.1 million. Someone may have an interest in trading for him. A buyout would only cost the Oilers $433,334 in 2023-24 and $533,334 the following year.

Is there a trade market for Cody Ceci ($3.25 for two years), Warren Foegele ($2.75 million for one year) and Brett Kulak ($2.75 million for three years)?

Would Nick Bjugstad and Mattias Janmark return at around $1.25 million?

Check-in to see if Jonathan Toews would consider signing when free agency opens.

Re-signing veteran forward Derek Ryan to a one-year deal would be a good move.

The Oilers should try to re-sign the pending RFA with arbitration rights, Klim Kostin, or possibly move on. He could cost $1.75 in arbitration.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers: Ken Holland, Steve Staios, Evan Bouchard and Philip Broberg

They should look at the middle-six winger free agent market. Potential options could include Ivan Barbashev, Connor Brown, Jesper Fast and Erik Haula.

A bridge deal for Ryan McLeod could come in between $1.75 and $2.25 million.