NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Tyson Barrie, Adam Larsson, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Barrie likely to test free agency

TSN: Darren Dreger notes that Oilers pending UFA defenseman Tyson Barrie led NHL defenseman in scoring. He had signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal this past offseason and could be hitting the open market again.

“The sense is that Barrie is going to test the free-agent market. He’s earned that right and given everything that Ken Holland and the Oilers are going to have to go through with hefty negovtiations with Larsson, Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, and others, you need to be able to compare apples to apples. Tyson Barrie would very much like to stay in Edmonton but he also wants some stability. We’re talking about a five- or six-year term, so most likely, he goes to the open market to see what the bigger picture looks like as well.”

Progress with Larsson, not with Nugent-Hopkins

TSN: Frank Seravalli notes that there are no updates on contract talks between the Edmonton Oilers and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

There has been progress between the Oilers and pending UFA defenseman Adam Larsson.

“It’s not imminent and won’t happen before the puck drops in the Stanley Cup playoffs but I think at this point it’s fair to say that both sides are optimistic that a deal could be had once the playoffs wrap up, likely in the three- to four-year range.”

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: The Seattle Kraken are able to talk to pending free beginning on July 18th, which is three days before the expansion draft.

Do the Edmonton Oilers extend pending UFA Ryan Nugent-Hopkins before the expansion draft? If they don’t re-sign Nugent-Hopkins, what is their plan to replace him?

He’s a top-six forward, kills penalties and plays on their top power play unit.

Normal times would have put Nugent-Hopkins in the $7 million per season range, but the flat cap may mean he may have to take less.

Term could also become an issue for the 28-year old forward.

One scout notes that you may be able to get two forward – ie. Mikael Granlund and Alex Wenneberg – for the same money combined as you would for just RNH.

“He is not irreplaceable,” the scout said. “The two big boys, they are. But Nugent-Hopkins? If you’re Kenny, would you rather have two $3 million wingers, or one $6 centre? And if McLeod is your third line centre moving forward, then why do you need Nugent-Hopkins? “Clearly, Edmonton’s needs are on the wing. That’s where they should be spending their money.”

If he’s looking to maximize money he may have to look elsewhere. thinks the Oilers will top out at five years and he may not get more than $6 million a season.