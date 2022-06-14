NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Woodcroft, Kulak, Kane, Puljujarvi, Smith, Keith, Klefbom, Kassian and Foegele

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Hard to see the Edmonton Oilers not offering head coach Jay Woodcroft a new deal and him not accepting it.

Oilers GM Ken Holland is expected to speak with the agent for pending UFA defenseman Brett Kulak sometime this week.

The Oilers are currently projected to have about $7.1 million in cap space next season. Holland will need to see what it would take to re-sign forward Evander Kane and if they can afford it or not. A Kane decision would go a long way in determining what they do in net and at other roster positions.

24-year-old forward Jesse Puljujarvi showed this season that he is a 2nd/3rd line winger. He’s a valuable asset but will it be for the Oilers or someone else?

From what has heard, it would be a surprise if Duncan Keith retires and it’s possible that he looks to play beyond next season.

Could see Mike Smith deciding to retire given his injuries this past season and the wear and tear on his body.

Bruce McCurdy of the Edmonton Journal: Will the Edmonton Oilers try to trade injured defenseman Oscar Klefbom‘s contract this offseason. He has one year left. It’s possible that his contract may not be insured, which would complicate a trade.

If Mike Smith and Duncan Keith retire this offseason, it would definitely open up new options for them. If Smith does decide to play, and if GM Holland is looking to upgrade in net, Smith could be moved in the deal.

Could the Oilers look to move Tyson Barrie and his $4.5 million for two more years?

Would the Oilers consider buying out forward Zack Kassian? It would save them $2.5 million.

Forward Warren Foegele has two years left at $2.75 million and could be a trade candidate over a buyout candidate.