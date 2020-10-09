NHL Rumors: Ekman-Larsson Staying, Tyler Johnson, Golden Knights, Erik Haula, and Mike Hoffman

Ekman-Larsson Staying in Arizona

Craig Morgan: “Oliver Ekman-Larsson‘s agent Kevin Epp tells me that OEL is staying with the Coyotes: “Time’s up.”

Darren Dreger: It’s believed that the Canucks made one last offer this morning.

On Tyler Johnson

Elliotte Friedman: The Tampa Bay Lightning have put Tyler Johnson on waivers.

Joe Smith: “Tyler Johnson on waivers. #tblightning center had been working with club re: his no trade list. Carries a $5 million cap hit next four seasons”

Elliotte Friedman: “My initial reaction to Johnson news is wow. My second reaction is to wonder if someone will be claiming him who cannot trade for him due to Johnson’s protection.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Tyler Johnson’s camp had extended his list of teams to 7-8 for Tampa but the Bolts couldn’t get a trade done. Now he’s on waivers. He’s got 4 x 5M aav left although his cash salary for next season is $3.75 M. Seattle-bound in a year?”

Helene St. James: “History with RW GM Steve Yzerman from TBL days … could always be counted on to score against Wings.”

Elliott Teaford: “Ducks could claim him and not have to send Tampa Bay anything in return, if that’s the way GMBM wants to go.”

On the Golden Knights

@Account4Hockey: “Chris Johnston on SN says Vegas could look to move Schmidt, Pacioretty, or Martinez in addition to Fleury.”

On Erik Haula

Danny Webster: “On a potential Golden Knights-Erik Haula reunion: There’s still uncertainty on Haula being the same player he was when here. Played fine with Carolina before being shut down with the knee, was OK in a short time with Florida. Would be interesting.”

Satiar Shah: “One player the Canucks might check in on is Erik Haula to see if he has any interest on a short term deal”

On Mike Hoffman

Pierre LeBrun: “No last-minute deal with Florida, Mike Hoffman and his UFA-leading 29 goals this past season heads to the UFA market today. Door isn’t closed on the Panthers, but he will hear pitches from teams.”