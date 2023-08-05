NHL Rumors: Elias LIndholm And Elias Pettersson

Elias Lindholm And The Latest

Julian MacKenzie and Shayna Goldman of The Atlhletic: The Calgary Flames remain very active in trying to extend Elias Lindholm. Several pundits have talked about an extension that ranges in the $8-9 million AAV range over eight seasons.

However, this is far from easy. Given the changes over the past year or so, Lindholm may not feel it is best to stay in Calgary. Rumblings have suggested several clubs have keen interest with Carolina, Minnesota, and Columbus having the assets to pull off a move.

Carolina may or may not still be in with Erik Karlsson and Pittsburgh may even have a deal with him soon. With Lindholm kind of on the back burner on most radars, Calgary has time to convince the center to remain with the Flames.

Again, projections suggest up to a $4 million increase in the salary cap. However, given what we saw this summer, could teams be hesitant not trusting the numbers? That is very much a possibility. Until there is that big shift, players like Lindholm may have to wait.

Elias Pettersson And A Longer Bridge?

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks know how important Elias Pettersson is to their future. It is that domino where all the other pieces will fall into place for the Canucks.

The question now is does Vancouver go long or do they ponder more of a longer bridge deal? Pettersson is entering the final year of a deal that pays him $7.35 million AAV. The young forward also wants to win and the Canucks are a little ways from getting there.

Vancouver has other solid pieces like Quinn Hughes but have already wasted a few years of that deal. If Pettersson truly wants to win, does he consider waiting and seeing what Vancouver does.

Typically, that is not uncommon. See David Pastrnak. Despite ongoing negotiations, Pastrnak waited until almost the end of last season to ink an extension. That’s one possibility.

It is up to the player if they want to wait. Also, there is that contract sweet spot. Pettersson could set himself up for another even bigger deal in say four years. Does security outweigh that second, potentially much more lucrative payday?

Numbers will be interesting. Could Pettersson see anywhere from $10-12 million AAV? Yes. How long will that new deal be? Stay tuned.