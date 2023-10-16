NHL Rumors: Elias Lindholm, Steven Stamkos, and the Boston Bruins

Flames GM on Elias Lindholm talks: “Now, it’s just to work out the dollar figures.”

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy said yesterday that they’re still apart when it comes to contract extension talks with Elias Lindholm.

“It’s like every negotiation; you’re always going back and forth. They have an idea of what the value is. We have an idea of where we think it is and we’re just not quite there, yet.”

Lindholm has stated he wants to re-sign and Conroy is optimistic they can find a common grount.

“When you see other signings around the League, you feel like maybe that’s going to help the cause. It’s still early (in the season) and the one thing he’s come out and said is he wants to be a Flame. Now, it’s just to work out the dollar figures.”

Could the Boston Bruins be interested in Steven Stamkos again?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Back in 2016 when Steven Stamkos was a close to hitting free agency and was able to talk to teams, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney made a push for him. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings were the lead contenders.

“Sweeney pushed hard for Stamkos that year and two years later for Tavares,” an NHL executive source recalled to Boston Hockey Now on Sunday. “If he becomes available on the trade market, I can’t see how Sweeney doesn’t at least try to get him.”

The Bruins don’t have a number one center. They’d been linked to Mark Scheifele, who recently re-signed with the Winnipeg Jets. They’ve been linked to Elias Lindholm but he may not be traded and could re-sign with the Calgary Flames.