NHL Rumors: Elias Pettersson doesn’t want the distraction of contract talks and the Canucks are okay with that

Elias Pettersson doesn’t want the distraction right now

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start contract extension talks with pending RFA Elias Pettersson, and Pettersson’s agent are happy to start when Pettersson’s ready, but he doesn’t want the distraction right now according to Darren Dreger.

“Perhaps that changes, but it’s important to note that he is a restricted free agent at the end of the year. So there’s time. There’s no elevated sense of urgency here. There is no question that he will meet with the CAA reps during the All-Star festivities in Toronto. Maybe that bumps it a little bit, but it’s in the hands of Elias Pettersson.”

The Vancouver Canucks are comfortable with waiting

Sportsnet 650: Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford on the Elias Pettersson contract situation has any effect on what they do going forward, and if they’re comfortable waiting until the offseason.

Host: “Does the uncertainty on Elias Petterson’s next contract, does that affect your ability to do business at the deadline, at all?

Rutherford: “No, it doesn’t have any effect you know. If we didn’t have control over this player for another season, we may look at it a little bit different. But we don’t have anybody gets anxious here.

You know, I’ll say what I’ve said several times, the obvious, that we really want to keep Petey here and we’ll see how that plays out when the time is right.

Host: “He’s repeatedly said that you know, the offseason, he would like to wait until the end of the season to really get something done. Are you guys comfortable waiting to the offseason to hammer something out?

Rutherford: “Yeah, I think so. We, the way the team’s going, I don’t believe this is the right time to upset the apple cart and some big, big trade. So we do have the luxury of waiting.