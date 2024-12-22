NHL Rumors: Elias Pettersson or J.T. Miller?

Sekeres and Price: Cam Robinson when asked if the Vancouver Canucks had to move one of Elias Pettersson or J.T. Miller, who should it be?

Matt Sekeres: “If it’s coming down to Elias Patterson and JT Miller and whether or not they can coexist. Cam, it was up to you, and the Canucks have to make a decision on one guy or the other here. Who should they go with and why?”

Robinson: “It’s not even a question. The one guy just turned 26 the other guy’s gonna turn 32 this year. Yeah, the money is a little different. PDS, making some more cash. But I mean, for the last two-plus years, the guy’s been a 90, 95-plus point player. You know, over 82 games. When Miller was that age, he was a 55-60 point player.

So there’s loads left for Pettersson. The runway when he’s going he is an elite, elite player. And at his age, you do not move that and if you do move that player, you sure as hell better be getting something real in return.

Like, I know we all saw Ellie Friedman talking about that Dylan Cozens and Bown Byram deal. That’s, that’s a, that’s an instant reject in my mind, is that you’re, it’s just one of those trades that you are. So the the opportunity for you to get burned is so high there that you you can’t, you can’t consider a player like that.

If it’s buffalo, it’s better be Rasmus Dahlin. You want to talk to me about Tage Thompson, bringing him his name up there as a main piece, coming back. Oh, listen, but I’m probably still not making that deal, unless they want to maybe attach it with their first round or something crazy like that.

It’s you don’t move a player like Petterson with all he can give that’s super high offensive upside, the two-way game the age. It’s just he’s such a unique player. His skill level so so high.

And I get it that if you’re talking about impact this very moment in a playoff series, who do I want? Miller or Patterson? I’ll take J.T. right now. But you can’t make decisions like that. You can’t you can’t look at it in a vacuum. And we need this player right now, it’s that if they can’t coexist, sorry J.T. it’s gotta be you just because your age and then that’s just the way it goes.”

