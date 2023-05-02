NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson, and the Top 20 NHL Trade Targets

Colton Pankiw of San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said on The Athletic Hockey Show podcast that he thinks defenseman Erik Karlsson is torn if he wants to join a more competitive team or remain with the Sharks.

“I think he’s torn. I think he really enjoys San Jose, I think he likes the direction of our franchise. But he’s also going to be 33 years old and he wants to win a Stanley Cup.

“He and I have had plenty of conversations about this, I think he’s in a little bit of a holding pattern, trying to see what our next move is.

“I think he’ll make that decision here over the next few months in his conversations with and seeing what happens here leading up to the Draft. Obviously, the first piece of the puzzle is gonna be on May 8 when those balls start bouncing all over the place.”

The NHL draft lottery and Connor Bedard sweepstakes are on May 8th.

Top 20 players that could be trade targets this season

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: A look at the top players that could be trade targets this offseason.

1 Erik Karlsson – Defense – San Jose Sharks – Four years at $11.5 million. His value is high but will the Sharks need to retain salary and lower their asking price?

2. Kevin Hayes – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – Three years at $7.14 million. The Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, and Columbus Blue Jackets kicked tires at the trade deadline. Would be a fit in Boston.

3. Samuel Girard – Defense – Colorado Avalanche – Four years left at $5 million. The Avs may need to clear some cap space.

4. Elias Lindholm – Center – Calgary Flames – One year at $4.85 million. Would he want to re-sign with the Flames, and do they want to re-sign him?

5. J.T. Miller – Center/Wing – Vancouver Canucks – Seven years at $8 million. His NTC kicks in on July 1st. They explored trades at the deadline.

6. Evgeny Kuznetsov – Center – Washington Capitals – Two years left at $7.8 million. Not an easy contract to move.

7. Pierre-Luc Dubois – Center – Winnipeg Jets – Pending RFA. Can the Jets sign him to a long-term contract extension or do they move on?

8. A St. Louis Blues defenseman – Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, Nick Leddy, or Marco Scandella

9. Ross Colton – Left Wing – Tampa Bay Lightning – Pending RFA.

10. Taylor Hall – Left Wing – Boston Bruins – Two years at $6 million.

11. Adam Henrique – Center – Anaheim Ducks – One year at $5.825 million

12. Tyler Myers – Right defense – One year at $6 million.

13. Sean Walker – Right defense – Los Angeles Kings – One year at $2.65 million

14. Matt Grzelcyk – Left defense – Boston Bruins – One year at $3.69 million

15. Alec Martinez – Left defense – Vegas Golden Knights – One year at $5.25 million

16. Kailer Yamamoto – Right wing – Edmonton Oilers – One year at $3.1 million

17. Mikael Granlund – Center/Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – Two years at $5 million

18. Ivan Provorov – Left defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Two years at $6.75 million

19. Logan Stanley – Left defense – Winnipeg Jets – Pending RFA

20. Kevin Labanc – Right defense – San Jose Sharks – One year at $4.725 million