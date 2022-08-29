NHL Rumors: Evan Rodrigues and Timo Meier

It’s surprising that Evan Rodrigues remains unsigned

DFO Rundown Podcast: Frank Seravalli on UFA forward Evan Rodrigues and how he hasn’t been signed yet after scoring 19 goals and 43 points last season. He may have no choice but to sign for $1-$1.5 million and some had thought he could get $3-$3.5 million according to Jason Gregor.

“He fired his agent six hours before free agency opened. That was a story that was lost in the shuffle. Evan Rodrigues fired his long-time agent Peter Fish and hired Nazem Kadri‘s agent, Darren Ferris, and they both ended up sitting for a while on the market.

I was told at the time that there were teams that were willing to put somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 million on a multi-year deal for Rodrigues that just didn’t. He ended up firing his agent and they went in a different direction.”

No extension talks between the Sharks and Timo Meier

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier will be an RFA after this season and is eligible for a contract extension. There hasn’t been any talk so far according to Meier during the NHL European Player media tour.

“There hasn’t been any conversation about that. I haven’t really thought too much about it, to be honest. I know my contract is up in a year, but I’m trying to focus on getting ready for the season and getting ready physically, doing my work during the offseason and having a good start into the season. So that’s kind of my only focus right now since the other stuff hasn’t been brought up and I’m not a guy that likes to think too much about that stuff.”

Sharks GM Mike Grier said last month that he hopes Meier is interested in staying long-term. Meier is just focusing on the season as no contract talks have come up.

“This conversation hasn’t come up and there haven’t been any negotiations or anything,” Meier repeated. “So my focus is in the right now and just getting ready for the season and play the best season I can have.”