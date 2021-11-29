NHL Rumors: Evander Kane, Potential Rental Trade Targets, Bo Horvat and A Few Canucks

Kane clears waivers as his agent works on a trade

Pierre LeBrun: San Jose Sharks Evander Kane clears waivers.

Rick Dhaliwal: The San Jose Sharks are willing to retain salary on an Evander Kane trade. A trade is being worked on.

Dan Milstein now represents Kane and has been reaching out to teams, including the Vancouver Canucks.

Rick Dhaliwal: Milstein on a possible Kane trade: “We have multiple options on the table, I will be making phone calls to teams including Vancouver.”

Six pending UFAs who could become trade targets

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: There are some teams who might be coming up with a game plan for their trade deadline and who might they make available. That could include teams like the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken, and the Arizona Coyotes.

Six rental players who could have a new home come the March trade deadline.

Scott Wedgewood – Goaltender – Coyotes – Could be a decent backup option.

Ben Chiarot – Left-handed Defenseman – Canadiens – Carries a $3.5 million and can play tough minutes.

Colin Miller – Right-handed Defenseman – Sabres – Playing over 20 minutes a night. Might be a third-pairing defenseman on a contender.

Zach Sanford – Left Wing – Senators – 27-year old has won a Cup with the Blues and would be a depth addition.

Phil Kessel – Right Wing – Coyotes – Not scoring like the once did but a Cup run could reinvigorate him.

Could the Canucks make Horvat available? Lots of UFAs for Sakic

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Sportsnet Nick Kypreos wondered if the Vancouver Canucks would make Bo Horvat available. He’s under contract through 2023. He’ll be 28-years old when his deal expires and could be looking for seven years at around $7 million per.

Trade deadline chips the Canucks might have are Tyler Motte, Brad Hunt, Jaroslav Halak, and Brandon Sutter.

Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic has a big list of unrestricted free agents: Darcy Kuemper, Andre Burakovsky, Nazem Kadri, Valeri Nichushkin, Darren Helm, Kiefer Sherwood, Ryan Murray, Kurtis MacDermid, Jack Johnson, and Pavel Francouz.