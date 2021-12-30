NHL Rumors: Evgeni Malkin, Tuukka Rask, and the Edmonton Oilers

Malkin not worrying about his contract status

Josh Yohe: Pittsburgh Penguins pending UFA Evgeni Malkin is not worrying about his next contract: “I’m a pretty rich guy.”

Rask could go on a AHL conditioning stint if/when the Bruins sign him

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has indicated that there have been some preliminary talks between the Bruins and goaltender Tuukka Rask about playing in the AHL when he’s ready to return. In a couple of weeks, they go on a three-game road trip.

The Bruins still need to sign Rask to a contract.

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Bruins GM Don Sweeny has indicated twice that there have been preliminary contract talks between the Bruins and Rask.

“There’s been preliminary discussions. The what-if game is tough, but he’s here. So we all know there’s an interest on both sides,” Cassidy told the media in a Zoom call. “What develops down the road, how he fits into our cap, those are all questions for . But the plan would be to practice with us and then at some point, yes, Providence would be an option. Practicing and maybe some games down there”

Oilers could use a top-six winger or two

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: Some ‘bold predictions’ for the Edmonton Oilers, who have some holes they need to fill before the March 21st trade deadline.

The Oilers continue to lack depth up front. The Oilers should look at using Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as their third-line center and have him play with Zach Hyman. Connor McDavid would play with Warren Foegele and Jesse Puljujarvi. Leon Draisaitl would play with Kailer Yamamoto and either Tyler Benson or Brendan Perlini.

GM Ken Holland would need to find a top-six winger or two before the deadline.

If Mike Smith is able to stay healthy and play well, it may allow Holland to move Mikko Koskinen and his $4.5 million salary.

If Yamamoto can’t show he can play in the top-six, he may find himself playing else after the deadline as he’s too small for their bottom-six. Maybe he’s moved to the Seattle Kraken for someone like forward Mason Appleton or defenseman Carson Soucy.