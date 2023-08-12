NHL Rumors – Evgeny Kuznetsov, Boston, And Petry With DeSmith

Evgeny Kuznetsov Back Țo Russia With Love?

Sammi Sliber of The Hockey News: The Evgeny Kuznetsov situation keeps getting more and more intriguing. For one, the Russian hockey player now has been linked to Traktor in the KHL. Now, no one should be too alarmed on that front. It is where Kuznetsov played before he came to Washington.

However, it is not a secret that there is some tension between management and the 31-year old forward. Could there be a trade in the future? Anything is possible.

Brian MacClellan keeps shopping to try and revamp his top-six forwards. Whether that involves Kuznetsov is anyone’s guess.

Wherever Kuznetsov ends up, his 2023-24 will have to be more composed. The Russian lost that in 2022-23. For him to bounce back, channeling frustration appropriately may be his biggest challenge.

NHL News – Tom Wilson Signing And Significance

A Little Hole Down The Middle In Boston

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The Boston Bruins lack a top center. That is not a secret. Don Sweeney appears content to have Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle as his top two centers come October.

Sweeney instead pivoted to acquire cheaper talent to fill spots. Currently, trade chatter is quiet at best. Also, Boston is right against the cap ($416,667 to the good). Knowing what is coming and doing little or nothing to address things makes what Sweeney does next so crucial.

Should Petry and DeSmith Keep Their Bags Packed?

Simon-Olivier Lorange of La Presse: While the surprise begins to subside from the huge Erik Karlsson deal, a few nagging questions start to simmer. One is will Jeff Petry and Casey DeSmith even suit up for the Montreal Canadiens? More and more, that answer feels like an easy no.

Petry’s price tag is not as bad as it was a few days ago. Again, finding a taker is not always easy for him or a backup goaltender like DeSmith. However, commodities suddenly can find a home during the pre-season when injuries occur.

NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens, Petry, And More

Keeping one or both players would not be a disaster. The prevailing that is the General Manager might have to sweeten the pot to move the duo. With three retention spots at the ready, times could get interesting come mid or late September.