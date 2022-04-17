NHL Rumors: Filip Forsberg, and the 2023 World Junior Championships

Filip Forsberg‘s agent meets face-to-face with the Predators GM

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts segment on the Nashville Predators and pending UFA forward Filip Forsberg.

“Meanwhile, also this week Jeff, a face-to-face meeting. The first time in a long time that J.P. Barry, who represents Forsberg, met face-to-face with the GM of the Predators, David Poile.

Neither side would specifically comment,. So difficult to gauge if progress, any progress was made, but I do think it is significant that they met face-to-face for the first time in a while.”

Five groups bidding for the 2023 World Junior

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts segment on potential host cities for the 2023 World Junior Championships in Canada.

“A couple of things here. So there are five finalists. Canada has agreed to host the World Junior Championships in 2023. And the five begin with a joint bid of Saskatoon and Regina.

Also, there is a bid between the London squad and Kitchener. Ottawa has a bid in as well. That’s going to be shared between the 67’s and the Senators. Quebec City along with Trois-Rivieres, and also Halifax and Moncton,

Now, the bid process involves things like infrastructure, budget, hotels, volunteer coordination, revenue projection. And I want to focus on revenue. Now one bid offered $6 million. I’m also told one of the other bids, or a couple of the other bids have come in even higher than that. I don’t think though, Ron, that Hockey Canada is concerned with the top line bid and just going to go for whoever promises the most money.

What it sounds like they are looking for, coming out of COVID is a full fan experience. Maybe smaller buildings but packed houses for the live event, for TV, for tablet, for wherever you watch the games. And that’s why many might be looking at Halifax and Moncton as maybe being the lead dog in the one, but as of right now, no decision but Hockey Canada, I beleive, needs to have one by the end of the month to the IIHF.”

Shawn Simpson: “I was told QC put up 9 million on it’s WJC bid. Curious what Ottawa and others offered.”

