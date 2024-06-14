NHL Rumors: Filip Hronek, Nikita Zadorov, and Jake Guentzel

The Vancouver Canucks may be afraid to go to salary arbitration with Filip Hronek

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal on Vancouver Canucks pending RFA defenseman Filip Hronek: “They do want to sign him but they’re far apart…the safety valve is arbitration. The Canucks won’t like it because the arbitration case is really strong for Hronek.”

Nikita Zadorov likely not back with the Canucks

Taj: Elliotte Friedman said on Oilers Now 630 CHED that it’s unlikely the Vancouver Canucks are re-signing defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

Friedman heard they weren’t that far from Zadorov’s under-market value asking price but it’s at the point where neither side is willing to move.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel will be going to free agency on July 1st

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on NHL Tonight when asked about free agency and Jake Guentzel and who might be interested in him.

Jamison Coyle: “Jake Guentzel was certainly star power and we saw him last in a Carolina sweater. What’s the latest sign maybe free agency? He’s one of the biggest, if not the biggest fish out on that market. How does the free agency market shaping up this July 1?

Friedman: “Well, I there’s obviously a lot of interest. You know, Carolina’s kind of an interesting team. I actually kind of liked the way they do this. They’re not afraid of saying okay, this is what we consider our limit and you can kind of see what else is out there.

I don’t know that they’ve officially done that here but it doesn’t scare Carolina. You can kind of see what’s out there, and you can always come back if you don’t like what you find.

And I don’t think, I don’t think Guentzel has given up on the idea of Carolina. But I do think that you know, like honestly, I think he wants to know what the market is at some point before he makes a commitment.

NHL Rumors: Two Surprising Teams Could Have Interest in Jake Guentzel

And like, there’s been a lot of reports Vancouver. I think it’s not easy for Vancouver to do, but I think they’re gonna look at it. I think Chicago was a team that has considered it. I think they would like to kind of move things along and find some guys who can play next to Conor Bedard. But I just think at this point in time, I wouldn’t say yet that he’s a guarantee to go back to Carolina.