NHL Rumors: Five Bold Trade Suggestions, and Top 25 NHL Trade Bait Board

Five bold trade suggestions

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: A look at five bold trade deadline suggestions.

Nashville Predators trade Ryan Ellis to the Winnipeg Jets for Cole Perfetti, Mathieu Perreault and a 2022 third-round pick.

Arizona Coyotes trade Conor Garland to the Toronto Maple Leafs for Rodion Amirov, Nick Abruzzese and a 2021 second-round pick.

New Jersey Devils trade Kyle Palmieri to the New York Islanders for Kieffer Bellows.

Buffalo Sabres trade Taylor Hall to the Boston Bruins for Jake DeBrusk, Jack Studnicka and a 2022 first-round pick.

Nashville Predators trade Matt Duchene to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Liam Foudy and Gustav Nyquist.

Top 25 NHL trade bait board

Frank Seravalli of TSN: As noted on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs primary target is Nasvhille Predators forward Mikael Granlund. The Predators are back in the playoff hunt and may not be sellers just yet. Pierre LeBrun said they don’t have to trade Mattias Ekholm before the deadline.

1. Mattias Ekholm – Nashville Predators – LD

2. David Savard – Columbus Blue Jackets – RD

3. Mikael Granlund – Nashville Predators – C

4. Taylor Hall – Buffalo Sabres – LW

5. Jonathan Bernier – Detroit Red Wings – G

6. Nick Foligno – Columbus Blue Jackets – LW

7. Toronto’s Top Prospect

8. Alex Goligoski – Arizona Coyotes – LD

9. Tanner Pearson – Vancouver Canucks – LW

10. Kyle Palmieri – New Jersey Devils – RW

11. Ryan Dzingel – Ottawa Senators – LW

12. Rickard Rakell – Anaheim Ducks – RW

13. Chicago’s Cap Space

14. Luke Glendening – Detroit Red Wings – C

15. Brandon Montour – Buffalo Sabres – RD

16. Devan Dubnyk – San Jose Sharks – G

17. Bobby Ryan – Detroit Red Wings – RW

18. Eric Staal – Buffalo Sabres – C

19. Marc Staal – Detroit Red Wings – LD

20. Colin Miller – Buffalo Sabres – RD

21. Alex Kerfoot – Toronto Maple Leafs – C

22. Jake DeBrusk – Boston Bruins – LW

23. Dmitry Kulikov – New Jersey Devils – LD

24. Marcus Sorensen – New Jersey Deveils – LW

25. Anthony DeAngelo – New York Rangers – RD