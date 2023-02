NHL Rumors: Five Hypothetical Trades, and a Top 25 NHL Trade Board

Five hypothetical trades

ESPN: Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski making some hypothetical trades ahead of next week’s trade deadline.

Trade One

New Jersey Devils get: RW Timo Meier

San Jose Sharks get: 2023 first-round pick, RW Alexander Holtz; D Seamus Casey or D Shakir Mukhamadullin or G Akira Schmid.

Trade Two

New York Rangers get: RW Patrick Kane, 2023 fourth-round pick

Chicago Blackhawks get: RW Vitali Kravtsov, C Jake Leschyshyn, 2024 first-round pick, Colorado’s 2023 fourth-round pick. Retaining salary.

Third-party team gets: Chicago’s 2023 fourth-round pick. Retaining salary.

Trade Three

Winnipeg Jets get: LW James van Riemsdyk

Philadelphia Flyers get: 2023 first-round pick, C Danny Zhilkin. Retaining salary.

Third-party team get: 2024 fourth-round pick. Retaining salary.

Trade Four

Pittsburgh Penguins get: F Ivan Barbashev

St. Louis Blues get: 2023 second-round pick, F Filip Hallander

Trade Five

Los Angeles Kings get: G Thatcher Demko, F Anthony Beauvillier, D Luke Schenn, 2023 third-round pick

Vancouver Canucks get: 2023 first-round pick (unconditional), 2023 third-round pick, F Alex Iafallo, F Alex Turcotte, D Jordan Spence, G Cal Petersen

Top 25 NHL trade board

The Athletic: Updated NHL trade board.