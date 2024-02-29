NHL Rumors: Flames GM Craig Conroy Continues To Get Value for His Players

Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy continues to follow his mission statement. From the beginning, that mission statement was not to let his pending unrestricted free agents walk for nothing. He did not want to have another Johnny Gaudreau situation.

In the three trades Conroy has made this season, he got value for Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, and now Chris Tanev.

NHL Trade: Dallas Stars Acquire Chris Tanev From Calgary

Tanev got the Flames a 2024 second-round pick, a conditional 2026 third-round pick, and defensive prospect Artem Grushnikov. That is a solid haul for a rental player.

We know Dallas was going All-In this year to try to win the Stanley Cup. While the Flames are trying to rebuild/retool on the fly. And they have done so with these trades that have done. Two with the Vancouver Canucks and now one with the Dallas Stars.

And was a first-round pick realistic? Maybe? But the market did not indicate that, so the asking price was always a second-round pick. And the Dallas Stars stepped up to meet Craig Conroy’s asking price.

Chris Johnston of TSN: “Well, you know, Craig Conway really wanted a first-round pick in this deal and ultimately settled for a second-rounder as part of this trade. And I think, really, whether this becomes a trade we look back on as a positive one for the Flames will hinge largely on the prospect they get here from Dallas because I do know Calgary was quite high on him, but at this point in time, there always sort of this risk-reward for general managers.

You’re a week and a bit out from the deadline itself, you know, would the price have gone up, put another team have stepped forward and paid more for Chris Tanev had the flames waited close to their March 8? I mean, that’s sort of an unknowable

Craig Conroy settles maybe for a little bit less on paper than he was hoping in the trade but it also does give him time now to move on to some of his other pieces. Starting with Noah Hanifin.”

Craig Button of TSN: “Well, you have to look at it through the lens of both teams. Certainly the Dallas Stars getting Chris Tanev, we know exactly what Chris Tanev is. He’s a player who gives you everything. He has lays it all out on the ice. You know, when you use the term warrior, you could put Chris Tanev’s face space right next to it.

For the Dallas Stars, this strengthens their blue line. They’re trying to make a deep push into the Stanley Cup Playoffs and win a Stanley Cup. Certainly, Chris Tanev strengthens their team.

Craig Conroy knew exactly what he was up against with his unrestricted free agents, not being able to sign them or not being willing to sign them, but you have to get fair value. That’s your term, Jermain, and that’s the term that I’m going to use as well. Because, you know, we can look at it and say okay, he should have got this or he should have got that. Craig Conroy is not making this trade unless he gets what he feels is fair value.”

This was the value Craig Conroy and the Calgary Flames got for a player like Chris Tanev.

What else do Conroy and the Flames have in store with players like Jacob Markstrom and Noah Hanifin still available, as the trade deadline is just eight days away now?