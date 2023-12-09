NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Flyers, Red Wings, Canadiens, Devils, and Hurricanes

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Teams are interested in Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev, but they aren’t in any rush to move him. The Flames will see where they sit closer to the trade deadline.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading: Now, interestingly … the Flames – they’ve gotten calls on both Tyson Barrie and on Tony DeAngelo over the last little while because obviously, ‘Hey, they traded Zadorov, they must have room for another defenceman.’ But the answer was that for now, Calgary is in no rush to make another move … and certainly that means on Chris Tanev, even though there’s tons of interest in him, I think the Flames are in absolutely no rush to move him, and they want to see this team play for a bit here and let the market continue to develop on the hulking defenceman.”

Darren Dreger mentioned that the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for defensemen, and brought up the names Sean Walker (Flyers) and Ilya Lyubushkin (Ducks). The Maple Leafs think the prices are a little high right now.

TSN: Dreger on Ducks Lyubushkin: “Anaheim doesn’t want to trade him just yet, so everybody has to be patient.

If the Philadelphia Flyers don’t re-sign Walker, they have to listen to offers. The asking price may be a first-round pick for Walker, and a second-round pick for Tanev. The Leafs don’t have a second-round pick for the next three drafts.

The Detroit Red Wings seem comfortable with carrying three goalies are season. Now, that can always changes if someone makes them a good offer.

The Montreal Canadiens are listening to calls on goaltenders Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau and are willing to move either. They haven’t received an offer yet.

The New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers are teams to keep an eye on, on the goaltender front.