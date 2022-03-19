NHL Rumors: Fleury, Giroux, Kings, Garland, Pearson, and Forsberg

All quiet on Fleury

Pierre LeBrun: Things have been quiet on the Marc-Andre Fleury front. There have been some general inquiries but nothing serious.

Flyers continue to work a Giroux trade

Pierre LeBrun: The Philadelphia Flyers continue to work away at a Claude Giroux trade.

Get the sense that there was some progress made yesterday but it’s still not to where they want it to be. Lots of time to get it done.

Does Doughty’s injury change the Kings plans

Darren Dreger: Sources are saying that Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty‘s injury could be more serious than they thought and he could be out longer than they originally expected. This could change their trade deadline plans.

Kings continue to talk to the Canucks about Garland

Dennis Bernstein: The Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks continue to talk about Conor Garland. The Canucks are interested in right-handed defenseman Helge Grans.

Teams calling Canucks about Pearson

David Pagnotta: The Vancouver Canucks have had some talks involving winger Tanner Pearson. He is in the first year of a three-year deal with a $3.25 million salary cap hit and has no-trade clause.

Little progress between the Predators and Forsberg

Darren Dreger: The Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg‘s agent J.P. Barry continue to talk.

The Predators want to extend Forsberg and not trade him. It sounds like they have marginal progress as of Friday.

Darren Dreger: (updating today) Negotiations continue between the sides but there has been very little progress.

The Predators have spoken to some teams about Forsberg. Teams vaguely inquiring as they are skeptical that the Predators will trade him.

David Pagnotta: There is a gap in money between the Predators and Forsberg. Guessing that the sides will end up finding common ground but maybe not until after the season and before free agency opens.