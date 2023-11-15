NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators

The Panthers are working on extensions for Brandon Montour, Sam Reinhart and Gustav Forsling with interest in UFA Patrick Kane

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Pagnotta writes the Florida Panthers are busy working on extensions for two of their key players in defenceman Brandon Montour and forward Sam Reinhart.

Both players are unrestricted free agents. However, it is unlikely that at least one of them will make it to unrestricted free agency. As Pagnotta writes, Panthers GM Bill Zito is working on a new deal for Montour first which could pay him $7 million on an AAV for the next seven or eight years.

As for Reinhart, the belief is he will look to get a raise on his current deal that pays $6 million a season with discussions happening later on in the season.

Kevin Weekes of ESPN and NHL Network: Weekes follows up on Twitter/X and confirms that the Panthers are looking to extend Montour and Reinhart, but also adds in Gustav Forsling as well. Not to mention the Panthers are one of the teams interested in Patrick Kane.

Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now: Gallagher writes the Edmonton Oilers have a goalie problem with Jack Campbell down in the minors. Via TSN’s Ryan Rishaug Got Yer Back Podcast, that the Oilers should check in with the Predators about acquiring Askarov.

As Rishaug mentioned it would take a lot to get him. And as Gallagher writes Predators GM Barry Trotz is not looking to move Askarov or Juuse Saros, however, if the right price came along for Askarov in terms of draft capital and prospects and young players he might consider it.

You know it will cost the Oilers at least a 2024 first-round pick and one of their prospects of Xavier Bourgault, Raphael Lavoie or Matvey Petrov. Again, Trotz tried to move Askarov before especially if the belief is Saros actually wants to stay in Nashville.