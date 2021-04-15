NHL Rumors: Flyers, Red Wings, Blue Jackets, Sabres, and Blues

Flyers and Red Wings coaching situation

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that they aren’t considering changes to their coaching staff.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said that he will be meeting with head coach Jeff Blashill right after the season is done to discuss his future, Blashill is on an expiring contract.

On not trading Michael Del Zotto

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets Jarmo Kekalainen on not trading pending UFA defenseman Michael Del Zotto at the deadline:

“Well, he’s been on of the players this year that I think has exceeded our expectatinos and that’s a good thing. He’s been a great Blue Jacket this year, has expressed interest in staying here and we appreciate everything he’s done so far.”

Sabres want to re-sign Linus Ullmark

WGR 550: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on pending unrestricted free agent Linus Ullmark: “We want Linus to be a Buffalo Sabre. We’ve had great conversations, continue to talk right now… Priority to us is absolutely to sign Linus. He and his agent both know that.”

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on if Robert Thomas’ injury had any impact on them not trading Mike Hoffman:

“Not really. We’re hoping it’s not a long-term injury. I didn’t really correlate those two together. If Thomas didn’t get injured and (Hoffman) didn’t play, there might have been something different.

“But when he gets in there and he scores a couple of goals, and you know that depth is important … he’s a guy that we’re counting on right now and you move forward with that information.”

Lou Korac: Blues GM Armstrong said they hope to be able to re-sign forward Jaden Schwartz. He wouldn’t say if contract negotiations were ongoing or not.