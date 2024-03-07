NHL Rumors: Flyers, Sens, Lightning, Red Wings, Avs, Blackhawks, Devils, Golden Knights, and Kings

Little traction between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Ottawa Senators

Anthony Di Marco: As of last night there wasn’t much traction in trade talks between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators. The sides may have been in contact yesterday.

Will Jakob Chychrun become an option for the Lightning and Red Wings?

David Pagnotta: Will the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings turn their attention to Ottawa Senators Jakob Chychrun now that Noah Hanifin is heading to Vegas.

The Lightning did check in on Chychrun. Could they look at Columbus Blue Jackets Ivan Provorov or Pittsburgh Penguins Marcus Pettersson.

Many opportunities for the Ottawa Senators to change their makeup

TSN 1200: Senators GM Steve Staios: “We want to change some of the makeup of this team and the trade deadline is just one opportunity to do that but there are other times too.”

Avs core turned sore on Ryan Johansen

Adrian Dater: “My sources: relations between Avs core players turned sour within last two weeks toward Johansen. It was a problem that was addressed today. But Johansen side of story yet to be told. Bottom line: there was friction in room.”

The Chicago Blackhawks have some fallback options

Ben Pope: All the trades yesterday may benefit the Chicago Blackhawks as teams who missed out might consider forwards Colin Blackwell and Tyler Johnson.

New Jersey Devils forward Tyler Toffoli in play

Darren Dreger: New Jersey Devils forward Tyler Toffoli is in available and the Devils are looking for multiple picks or a pick and a prospect.

David Pagnotta: Have been told that the Vegas Golden Knights did check in Toffoli.

Greg Wyshynski: Contract talks between the Devils and Toffoli when nowhere with differences in term and money. Toffoli could be plan B for teams that miss out on Jake Guentzel.

Pierre LeBrun: The Devils are getting lots of interest and will have options to consider.

David Pagnotta: The Los Angeles Kings would love to reacquire Tyler Toffoli but they currently don’t have the cap space to do it. Would take some maneuvering. The Kings checked in on Toffoli last week and if they could find a way to make it work, they would.