NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban

TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban.

“With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have some holes in their lineup going into camp or after camp?

I don’t think anything may happen anytime soon, just yet, but this may be a scenario where a contender says: ‘Look, we need somebody to come in on our bottom-nine that can put the puck in the net and then perform well on the power play, as well as a finisher. Would you take a $1 million base salary and maybe we throw in some bonuses?’ Or league minimum and double it up on bonuses?

Really, that’s going to be his decision. I think that is where he’s at right now. If he wants to chase another ring, he’s got a couple already with the Pens, that’s ultimately what he has to do.”

“On P.K.’s side, it’s been quieter than I thought it would be. This could be a similar type of scenario. Now, I don’t think he’s going to be making that type of money, it will be more. Certainly, in the $2.5 – $3 million range on a one-year deal is my guess.

But this is going to be another type of ‘prove me’ season that you can get back to that status, or at least elevate your game more than it has been the last couple of years. And then got out next summer and earn himself a contact. But, probably on the contender side of things at lesser money. Probably in that $2 – $2.5 – $3 million range for P.K.

Likely to be where he ends up on a team that feels they can compete for a championship.”